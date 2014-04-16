ProSieben refinances debt, cuts financing costs

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has carried out a refinancing that will lead to an improved pretax cash flow and financing costs of around 50 million euros ($69 million)over four years, it said on Wednesday.

The company placed a 600 million euro seven-year bond with a coupon of 2.625 percent and agreed a new loan of 1.4 billion euros, plus a revolving credit facility of 600 million euros, each lasting five years. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)