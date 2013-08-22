FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR, Permira look for gradual ProSieben stake sale -sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 3:43 PM / in 4 years

KKR, Permira look for gradual ProSieben stake sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - KKR and Permira are looking to wind down their stake in German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 after failing to find a buyer for all the shares, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A gradual exit by the holding company controlled by the two private equity firms has become easier following the conversion of ProSieben’s non-voting preference shares into more liquid voting common shares, which have been trading since Monday.

KKR and Permira bought a controlling stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in 2006 and merged it with SBS Broadcasting, a media group they had acquired a year earlier. They currently hold 44 percent of ProSiebenSat.1 between them.

“They prefer to sell to long-term investors,” one of the sources said.

Permira and KKR declined to comment.

ProSieben shares have gained 50 percent this year, outperforming the European media benchmark, which is up 17 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.