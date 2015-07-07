Axel Springer says Friede Springer won't relinquish control

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Axel Springer said speculation that its majority owner Friede Springer could relinquish control of the German publisher was “unfounded”.

“Axel Springer SE continues to pursue the transformation of the company’s legal form into a KGaA with the goal to secure the continuation of Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co./Friede Springer’s control of the company on a long-term basis and open up growth options,” Springer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Monday that Springer and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 had reignited talks for a merger, seeking to consolidate their push into digital media.

Springer said it would not comment on the “substance of market speculation”. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)