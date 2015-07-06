FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben and Axel Springer in early merger talks - source
July 6, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

ProSieben and Axel Springer in early merger talks - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subcribers, no change to text)

MUNICH, July 6 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and German publishing house Axel Springer are in early-stage merger talks, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news of the merger talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

ProSieben declined to comment while Axel Springer was not immediately available for comment on Monday evening.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexander Ratz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
