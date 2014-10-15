ProSiebenSat.1 to reach revenue target earlier than expected

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it would reach its 2015 revenue growth target earlier as its digital unit was performing much better than expected.

ProSiebenSat.1 said in a statement that its target to have added 800 million euros ($1.01 bln) in sales by 2015 from the 2010 level would already be reached at the end of this year.

Citing positive business performance in the third quarter and the good start into the fourth quarter, ProSieben also raised its 2014 revenue forecast.

It now expects 2014 revenues to increase in the high single-digit percentage range. Previously ProSieben expected revenues to increase in the mid to high single-digit percentage range. (1 US dollar = 0.7907 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)