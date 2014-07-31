FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSiebenSat.1 expects continued growth in German ad market
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 31, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 expects continued growth in German ad market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 expects growth in the German advertising market to continue, its chief executive told reporters on a conference call.

“We still expect this year to be a good year for TV advertising in Germany. How good is something we still need to see,” Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said.

ProSieben expects the German advertising market to grow by 2-2.5 percent this year, compared to 2.2 percent last year.

“This outlook is consistent with our expectations that the market will grow with a low-single digit percentage and we expect this will be the case in the coming years,” Ebeling added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.