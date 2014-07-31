ProSiebenSat.1 expects continued growth in German ad market

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 expects growth in the German advertising market to continue, its chief executive told reporters on a conference call.

“We still expect this year to be a good year for TV advertising in Germany. How good is something we still need to see,” Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said.

ProSieben expects the German advertising market to grow by 2-2.5 percent this year, compared to 2.2 percent last year.

“This outlook is consistent with our expectations that the market will grow with a low-single digit percentage and we expect this will be the case in the coming years,” Ebeling added. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)