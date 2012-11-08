FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben confirms outlook after Q3 beats expectations
November 8, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

ProSieben confirms outlook after Q3 beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 2.3 percent increase in third-quarter profit, driven by its digital and on-demand services.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, of 167.3 million euros ($213.4 million) were slightly ahead of average analysts expectations of 166 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben said on Thursday it still expects a mid-single-digit percentage growth in sales this year, while recurring EBITDA should exceed 850 million euros. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

