ProSiebenSat.1 says investments to weigh on Q4 earnings
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 says investments to weigh on Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 warned earnings growth would slow in the fourth quarter as it steps up investments in its online products.

“Due to the investments, the earnings growth rate in the current fourth quarter will likely be lower than in the first nine months,” the company said in a statement.

ProSieben said it still expected a record result in 2013.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose 7.1 percent to 151 million euros ($204.27 million), in-line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Noah Barkin)

