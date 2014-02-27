ProSiebenSat.1 Q4 core profit rises on digital, German TV

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German media group ProsiebenSat.1 reported a 5.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit driven by its digital offerings and growth in advertising income from Germany.

The group reported recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) of 302.1 million euros ($412.88 million), slightly ahead of the average of 299 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben said it expected 2014 revenues to rise by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage, while it anticipates a further increase in recurring EBITDA and consolidated underlying net income.

Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling added the group is looking for 1 billion euros in additional revenues by 2018 compared to 2012, when it had 2.4 billion euros in revenues.

The company proposed a dividend of 1.47 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)