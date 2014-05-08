FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 core profit up 9.5 pct as TV ad sales rise
May 8, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 core profit up 9.5 pct as TV ad sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on increasing advertising revenues in its TV business, benefiting from the economic recovery.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA) rose to 140 million euros ($194.92 million), slightly ahead of the average of 135 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“We are benefiting across all business segments from the continuing positive macroeconomic climate. That makes us optimistic for the full year,” said Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling in a statement on Thursday.

ProSieben said it still expected 2014 revenue to rise by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage, while it anticipated a further increase in recurring EBITDA and consolidated underlying net income.

As advertising budgets were shifted into April due to the late Easter date, the broadcaster said it expected a considerably stronger second quarter in TV advertising revenues. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
