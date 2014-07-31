ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 core profit up on increasing TV ads

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 4.8 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings, fuelled by rising TV-advertising income in its German-speaking markets.

The broadcaster on Thursday said the late arrival of Easter this year had a positive effect on advertising income, more than offsetting the negative impact of the soccer World Cup being broadcast by competitor TV channels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA) rose to 219 million euros, broadly in line with the average of 220 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)