FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 core profit up on increasing TV ads
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 31, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 core profit up on increasing TV ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 4.8 percent increase in second-quarter core earnings, fuelled by rising TV-advertising income in its German-speaking markets.

The broadcaster on Thursday said the late arrival of Easter this year had a positive effect on advertising income, more than offsetting the negative impact of the soccer World Cup being broadcast by competitor TV channels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items from continuing operations (REBITDA) rose to 219 million euros, broadly in line with the average of 220 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.