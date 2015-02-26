FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 sees further growth in 2015 after Q4 beat
February 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 sees further growth in 2015 after Q4 beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 reported a 7.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter core earnings, driven by new television stations and its HD distribution business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing operations (REBITDA), rose to 325.1 million euros, slightly ahead of the average analyst estimate of 323 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“The ProSiebenSat.1 Group had a successful start into the first quarter of 2015 in all segments and continues to benefit from a positive economic environment,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The broadcaster said it aimed to increase revenues by mid- to high-single-digit percentage This year. “Recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are similarly expected to exceed the previous year’s level again,” it said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

