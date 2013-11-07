UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 says investments to weigh on Q4 earnings

* Q3 Recurring EBITDA 151 mln euros in line with view

* Says earnings growth rate to slow in Q4

* Still sees record result in 2013 (Adds background about investments, detail)

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 warned earnings growth would slow in the fourth quarter as it steps up investments in its online products.

With consumers increasingly using smartphones and tablet computers to watch videos and listen to music, broadcasters such as ProSieben and its rival RTL Group are expanding their online media offerings to win viewers.

“Due to the investments, the earnings growth rate in the current fourth quarter will likely be lower than in the first nine months,” the company said in a statement.

In the first nine months, recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.3 percent.

Third-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose 7.1 percent to 151 million euros ($204.27 million), in-line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll.

The broadcaster’s digital products, which include online video library Maxdome and online music service AMPYA, now account for more than a fifth of revenues.

ProSieben said it still expected a record result in 2013.

Third-quarter revenue was up 13.9 percent at 576.9 million euros, which was ahead of expectations. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Noah Barkin)