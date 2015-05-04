Appellate court maintains civil fraud claim against Proskauer

(Reuters) - Proskauer Rose failed to convince a New York appellate court to dismiss a lawsuit over allegedly shoddy tax advice brought by the heirs of the Johnson & Johnson fortune against the New York firm seeking approximately $140 million in damages.

A unanimous panel of the Appellate Division, First Department, ruled Thursday that the plaintiffs’ civil fraud and punitive damages claims could proceed, but upheld the dismissal of their malpractice claims on statute of limitations grounds. The panel’s decision affirms a 2014 ruling from Acting Supreme Court Justice Lawrence Marks in Manhattan.

