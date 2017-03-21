FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Three banks line up around €850m for Ardian's Prosol buy
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 21, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 5 months ago

LPC-Three banks line up around €850m for Ardian’s Prosol buy

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have provided a debt financing backing private equity firm Ardian’s acquisition of a majority stake in Prosol group, founder of fresh food retailer Grand Frais, it was announced on Monday.

The buyout will be backed with a leveraged loan financing totalling around €850m, which is due to launch for syndication to investors shortly, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Some €850m of financing is expected to consist of around €750m of term loans and a revolving credit facility of around €100m, the sources said.

The financing will equate to just under 6 times Prosol’s approximate €130m Ebitda, the sources said.

Ardian was not immediately available to comment on the financing.

The financing is expected to be welcomed by investors to Europe’s leveraged loan market which have been desperate to put money to work on new paper.

“This is brand new money for Europe’s leveraged loan market. A large, liquid loan that we haven’t seen before -- wow, this is new blood. The fact the buyout was done quietly in the background, without an auction process is the cherry on the cake as it isn't a crazy price and it should be a really good deal,” one of the sources said.

A second source added: “Grand Frais is very successful and growing very strongly. It is a highly respected retail brand in France and doing phenomenally well.”

Established in 1992, Prosol is the founder of Grand Frais, which has 185 stores and a turnover in excess of €1bn. Grand Frais stores are located primarily on the outskirts of major cities and are akin to traditional indoor covered markets, according to the release. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

