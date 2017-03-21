UPDATE 1-LPC-Three banks line up around €850m for Ardian’s Prosol buy

(Adds financing details)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have provided a debt financing backing private equity firm Ardian’s acquisition of a majority stake in Prosol group, founder of fresh food retailer Grand Frais, it was announced on Monday.

The buyout will be backed with an all-senior leveraged loan financing split between a €759m covenant-lite term loan B and a €100m revolving credit facility, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The loan is due to launch for syndication to investors shortly and is expected to pay around 375bp over Euribor, with a 0% Euribor floor, the sources said.

The financing will equate to just under 6 times Prosol’s approximate €130m Ebitda, the sources said.

Ardian was not immediately available to comment on the financing.

The financing is expected to be welcomed by investors to Europe’s leveraged loan market which have been desperate to put money to work on new paper.

“This is brand new money for Europe’s leveraged loan market. A large, liquid loan that we haven’t seen before -- wow, this is new blood. The fact the buyout was done quietly in the background, without an auction process is the cherry on the cake as it isn't a crazy price and it should be a really good deal,” one of the sources said.

A second source added: “Grand Frais is very successful and growing very strongly. It is a highly respected retail brand in France and doing phenomenally well.”

Established in 1992, Prosol is the founder of Grand Frais, which has 185 stores and a turnover in excess of €1bn. Grand Frais stores are located primarily on the outskirts of major cities and are akin to traditional indoor covered markets, according to the release. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)