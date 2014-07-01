FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protech Khuthele says discontinuing business rescue proceedings
#Bankruptcy News
July 1, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Protech Khuthele says discontinuing business rescue proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Protech Khuthele Holdings Ltd :

* Gavin Gainsford, appointed business rescue practitioner has concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing Protech

* Company is illiquid and unable to pay its debts as they become due and payable

* Applying to court for business rescue proceedings of these companies to be discontinued and for companies to be placed under liquidation

* Gavin Gainsford also concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing protech khuthele and protech readymix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
