New Issue-Protective Life sells $150 mln debentures
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Protective Life sells $150 mln debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Protective Life Corp on Wednesday
sold $150 million of subordinated unsecured fixed-rate
debentures, said market sources.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION 

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    09/01/2042
TYPE SUB DEBS   ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/01/2012
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  8/20/2012 
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-PLUS                     CALLABLE    09/01/2017

