FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Protective Life Corp sells $250 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Protective Life Corp sells $250 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Protective Life Corp on Tuesday
sold $250 million of subordinated debentures, said market
sources.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $150 million. 	
    Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORP 	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2042	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   08/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  05/18/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH BB-PLUS                      CALLABLE    05/15/2017

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.