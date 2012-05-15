New Issue-Protective Life Corp sells $250 mln in notes

May 15 (Reuters) - Protective Life Corp on Tuesday sold $250 million of subordinated debentures, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million. Wells Fargo, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-PLUS CALLABLE 05/15/2017