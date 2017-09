Oct 29 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring Asa

* Q3 gross premiums written 341.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 270.4 million crowns

* Q3 return on investments 27.9 million crowns versus 75.6 million crowns

* Q3 net combined ratio 89.0 percent versus 93.4 percent

* Q3 operating profit 75.3 million crowns versus 96.7 million crowns

* Says guiding for 2014 is changed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)