Jan 20 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q4 gross premiums written amounted to 282 million Norwegian crowns ($36.90 million), up 19 pct compared with Q4 2013

* Q4 net GWP was 250 crowns, up 24 pct compared to Q4 2013

* Expects gross written premiums to increase 18 pct (15 pct measured in local currencies) over full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6424 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)