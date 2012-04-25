FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Protek 2011 net profit doubles
April 25, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Protek 2011 net profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian drug producer and distributor Protek said on Wednesday its net profit doubled to 1.88 billion roubles ($64 million) in 2011 against 0.94 billion roubles in 2010.

Revenues grew 7.2 percent to 107 billion roubles in 2011 and gross profit increased to 14 billion roubles from 12.8 billion roubles a year ago, Protek said in a financial report on its web site.

$1 = 29.3487 Russian roubles Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

