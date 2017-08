Dec 13 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc said its experimental chronic kidney disease drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drug, vonapanitase, was being tested against a placebo in certain patients on or expecting to undergo dialysis.

The company's shares were halted in premarket trading. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)