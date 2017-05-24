FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 3 months ago

Geely takes 49.9 pct stake in Malaysian car maker Proton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate DRB-HICOM will sell a 49.9 percent stake in struggling car maker Proton to Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, according to a company statement seen by Reuters.

Malaysia's Second Finance Minister Johari Abdul Ghani is expected to make an official announcement on the deal shortly.

The statement, which gave no value for the deal, said an agreement with Geely was expected to be signed in July.

Geely is the parent company of Hong Kong-based Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Sweden's Volvo Car Group. Malaysian manufacturer Proton also owns British sports car maker Lotus Cars.

Other companies that have expressed interest in Proton include Peugeot maker PSA, Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp and French car maker Renault SA.

DRB-Hicom asked for its shares to be suspended on Tuesday pending a material announcement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Stephen Coates)

