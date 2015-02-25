Oil firm Providence Resources to raise $30 million in share placings

(Adds CEO comment, details on placing price)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dublin-based oil explorer Providence Resources on Tuesday announced plans to raise over $30 million through share placements following delays in capital raising elsewhere.

Providence, which last week said it is still in talks with partners on fundraising for its Barryroe field, said plans to sell $25.75 million of shares to institutional investors and an additional 5 million euros to current shareholders.

Shares will be offered to institutional and other investors at a price of 25 pence sterling ($0.387) and to qualifying current shareholders at 34 euro cents ($0.386). Providence shares were down 2.6 percent at 38 euro cents at 0836 GMT.

“Unfortunately, delays to certain planned events, combined with the forward working capital requirements of the business, necessitated raising capital at this time and at this price,” Chief Executive Tony O‘Reilly said in a statement.

Part of the funds will be used to pay a legal claim of $6 million, to offshore drilling company Transocean due in March. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)