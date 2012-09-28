UPDATE 1-Providence Resources sells UK onshore interests

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources is to sell its onshore UK licence interests to IGas Energy for $66 million, it said on Friday in reporting a rise in first-half losses due to impairment charges on the UK licences.

Providence reported a loss before tax of 29.7 million euros ($38 million) in the six months to end-June, compared with a 9.8 million loss a year ago because of mechanical issues at a well at Singleton in June.

The company said the sale of the interests in two licences in West Sussex will enable it to become debt-free and concentrate on Barryroe, Ireland’s biggest ever oil strike.

“We’re not selling because we had a bad afternoon, we’re selling because it was the right price and it made sense in the context of what we’re doing offshore Ireland,” Chief Executive Tony O‘Reilly told Reuters.

“It (Barryroe) just keeps giving,” he added.

The Dublin-based company hiked its estimate of oil reserves at Barryroe, off the Cork coast in July to as much as 1.6 billion barrels and noted there was further potential in hydrocarbon-bearing sands.

The company reported a 36 percent increase in first-half revenues from continuing operations at 7.75 million euros, thanks to better volumes and higher oil prices.

Shares in Providence were up 1.1 percent at 682 pence in early trading after climbing to a four-year high earlier in September on prospects for development of Barryroe.