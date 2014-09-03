FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Providence selling up to $242 mln stake in India's Idea Cellular - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Providence selling up to $242 mln stake in India's Idea Cellular - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners is selling a 2.4 percent stake in India’s Idea Cellular Ltd to raise up to $242 million, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

Providence, which had as of end-June a 9.31 percent stake in Idea through its arm P5 Asia Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, is selling the shares in a price band of roughly 166 to 172 rupees a share, said the source.

The source declined to be named as the information is not public yet. A senior Providence executive in India could not immediately be reached for a comment. An Idea Cellular spokeswoman declined comment.

Ahead of the news, Idea shares closed 0.2 percent lower at 172.30 rupees in a Mumbai market that rose 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.