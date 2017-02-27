MUMBAI Feb 27 A subsidiary of Providence Equity
Partners is selling its 3.3 percent stake in India's
third-biggest mobile phone carrier Idea Cellular Ltd
for at least $190 million, according to a deal term sheet seen
by Reuters on Monday.
The Providence unit, P5 Asia Investments (Mauritius) Ltd,
will sell about 120 million shares in the mobile carrier on
Tuesday in a price range of 106.5 rupees ($1.60) to 114.55
rupees a share, the term sheet showed.
The lower end of the range is a 7 percent discount to Idea's
closing price of 114.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on
Monday and would value the 3.3 percent stake at nearly $192
million.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and about
20-percent owned by Malaysia's Axiata, is in talks
over a merger with Vodafone's Indian subsidiary,
potentially creating the country's biggest phone carrier.
Idea shares have surged nearly 47 percent since the two
sides confirmed merger talks on Jan. 30.
($1 = 66.7000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting Savio Shetty and S.Anuradha of IFR; writing by
Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)