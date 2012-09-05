FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Providence Resources says more signs of oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Providence Resources said there are more oil reserves at its flagship Barryroe project off the coast near Cork, southern Ireland, than previously thought.

The Dublin-based company hiked its estimate of oil reserves at Barryroe in July to as much as 1.6 billion barrels and noted there was further potential in hydrocarbon bearing sands.

An evaluation of these deeper targets has now revealed that initial estimates for oil in place are in a range of 778 million to 1.16 billion barrels, with further data required before final resource estimates are given, said Providence.

“The numbers are potentially material and provide room for significant resource growth in the Barryroe project in the longer term,” said Providence’s technical director John O‘Sullivan in a statement on Wednesday.

The company added it will continue to focus on developing the Middle and Basal Wealden sands, for which it provided the updated oil in place estimates in July.

Shares in Providence closed at 626 pence on Tuesday, slipping slightly from its peak of 684 pence in July.

