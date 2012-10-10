UPDATE 1-Providence sees Barryroe recovery above expectations

* Providence sees recovery rate of 27 pct on main Irish field

* Estimates Barryroe has at least 280 mln barrels of recoverable oil

DUBLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Providence Resources said tests had showed the recovery rate at its flagship Barryroe project off the coast of Ireland was better than expected, estimating it contains at least 280 million barrels of recoverable oil.

The Dublin-based company made the estimate after an analysis of the project’s main reservoir, Basal Wealden, had a modeled recovery factor of 17-43 percent.

Providence will use a recovery estimate of 31 percent on the well for planning purposes, the company said in a statement.

That would indicate an average recovery rate of 27 percent for the whole Barryroe field as a whole, said Chief Executive Tony O‘Reilly, who described the result as “better than expected.”

He said the rate was mid-way between a 38 percent average seen in North Sea developments and the 16 percent attributed to it by some analysts, he said.

Providence in July said oil in place at Barryroe stood in a range of 1 billion to 1.6 billion barrels. While the find is substantial by Irish standards, it is dwarfed by the huge reserves found in the UK North Sea since the mid-1960s.