UPDATE 1-Providence says Barryroe gas beats target

DUBLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Dublin-based oil explorer Providence Resources said on Friday an offshore well that flowed oil at rates it believed to be commercial also produced more gas than it had expected.

Providence said last week its Barryroe well in waters off the southern coast of Ireland flowed oil at a rate of 3,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd), exceeding the 1,800 bopd rate it said was needed for the oil field to be commercial.

It said on Friday final test results showed a gas bearing zone produced initial flows of 1,350 bopd, far exceeding expectations.

“We are very pleased to confirm that the gas zone was far more productive than we had anticipated. The well lies just 3 km from installed pipeline infrastructure which may provide a future route to monetise any surplus Barryroe gas production,” chief executive Tony O‘Reilly said.

Providence controls significant acreage off the coast of Ireland and has an 80 percent interest in the Barryroe well in partnership with Lansdowne Oil & Gas.