UPDATE 1-Providence Resources identifies oil at new well

DUBLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources said there is a possible 872 million barrels of recoverable oil at its Drombeg prospect in deep Atlantic waters.

The company’s latest tests add further momentum to Ireland’s hopes of new oil and gas finds after last month’s announcement by Providence that recovery rates at its Barryroe project was better than expected with estimates of at least 280 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Initial tests in August showed the presence of thick hydrocarbons at the Drombeg prospect, in which Sosina Exploration has a 20 percent stake, and the early data has piqued the interest of larger industry players.

“Initial feedback from the industry has been very positive, with the prospect creating much interest among deep-water exploration operators,” Providence technical director John O‘Sullivan said in a statement on Monday.

The new seismic tests show an oil-in-place volume of 2.97 billion barrels and Providence notes the presence of further resource potential at the prospect, which is located close to the ExxonMobil-operated Dunquin, which is due to be drilled in early 2013.

Providence has launched a $500 million multi-year drilling programme on a number of exploration and development wells in six basins offshore Ireland. Drombeg is not part of this programme but is likely to be drilled in the next phase.

Shares in Providence have achieved a threefold increase over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)