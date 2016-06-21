FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Provident must face claims over mortgage late fees - judge
June 21, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Provident must face claims over mortgage late fees - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage servicer Provident Funding Associates must face a proposed class action claiming it deliberately delayed processing of homeowners' loan payments to manufacture late fees of $200 or more, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar denied Provident's motion to dismiss the case, saying the plaintiffs had made plausible claims that Los Angeles-based Provident breached its mortgage contracts by assessing fraudulent late fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28MOneo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
