Provident must face claims over mortgage late fees - judge

Mortgage servicer Provident Funding Associates must face a proposed class action claiming it deliberately delayed processing of homeowners' loan payments to manufacture late fees of $200 or more, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar denied Provident's motion to dismiss the case, saying the plaintiffs had made plausible claims that Los Angeles-based Provident breached its mortgage contracts by assessing fraudulent late fees.

