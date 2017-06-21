June 21 British subprime lender Provident
Financial Plc said on Tuesday it expected operational
disruption from the reorganisation of its home credit division
to weigh on profit for the rest of the financial year as reduced
agent effectiveness bit into revenue.
"I am disappointed to report higher than expected
operational disruption from the migration of the home credit
business to a new operating model," CEO Peter Crook said.
Operational disruption had caused increased uncollected home
credit and hit sales penetration and customer retention,
Provident Financial said.
The lender said shortfall in contribution, mainly because of
weaker collections during the transition period, was estimated
to be about 40 million pounds ($50 million) in the first half of
the year, up from the 15 million pound hit the company forecast
in April.
Provident Financial said recent collections performance had
"deteriorated", particularly in May. June collections were
"stabilising", with performance expected to normalise next
month, Provident Financial said.
Credit issued for the five months to May was 37 million
pounds lower than a year earlier, the company said, adding
softness may continue.
"This will have an adverse impact on profit performance
through the remainder of the financial year," the company said.
The impact of higher operational disruption on collections
and sales is forecast to reduce 2017 pre-exceptional profits
from the consumer credit division to around 60 million pounds,
from 115 million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which provides credit cards and loans to 2.4
million customers who are unable to meet the lending criteria of
mainstream banks, said the business had been hit by attrition,
and recent vacancy levels of 12 percent were double the rate
anticipated by the specialist lender.
Analysts at Jefferies, who rate the stock "buy", cut
earnings per share forecast by 15 percent for 2017 and 12
percent for 2018.
Subprime, or non-standard, lending has been growing more
popular in the UK as banks have tightened their lending criteria
and some people find it necessary to borrow small sums for short
periods to help manage their finances.
($1 = 0.7918 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)