FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Provident Financial profit rises on surge in customer base
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Provident Financial profit rises on surge in customer base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Provident Financial Plc reported a 19.5 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit for the full year boosted by strong growth in customer base.

The provider of credit cards to non-standard consumers in the UK and home credit in the UK and Ireland said it made a strong start in the first two months of 2015.

Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 234.4 million pounds from 196.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Provident Financial’s operations consist of Vanquis Bank, its consumer credit division and the recently acquired Moneybarn, a provider of vehicle loans in the UK.

Provident provides credit to non-standard consumers, who otherwise struggle to get credit cards or loans from mainstream lenders. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.