UPDATE 1-UK subprime lender Provident's profit jumps on rise in customers

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc reported a 19.5 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit for 2014, helped by a jump in customers at Vanquis Bank, its biggest division.

The company, which provides credit cards and loans to customers in the UK and Ireland who are unable to meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said it had made a strong start to the new year.

“Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn continue to trade strongly and the home credit business has enjoyed a strong collections performance,” Chief Executive Peter Crook said in a statement.

Subprime, or non-standard, lending has been growing in popularity in the UK as banks have tightened their lending criteria and some people find it necessary to borrow small sums for short periods to help manage their finances.

Provident Financial’s operations consist of Vanquis Bank, consumer credit operations including online lending business Satsuma and recently acquired Moneybarn, a provider of vehicle loans in the UK.

The company’s adjusted pretax profit rose to 234.4 million pounds in 2014 from 196.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The lender said it would pay a total dividend of 98 pence, marginally missing the average analyst estimate of 99.17, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company paid a dividend of 85 pence in 2013.

Provident said it would close its pilot lending operation in Poland after it lost 10.6 million pounds last year, up from 7.6 million pounds in 2013.

The FTSE-250 company announced its move into Poland in 2012 as it sought to expand internationally.

“With arguably more immediate growth prospects in Vanquis UK, Satsuma and Moneybarn, it is a sensible decision in our view,” J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts said in a note.

Vanquis Bank’s customers increased 17.7 percent to 1.3 million. The company said it expected the medium-term potential size of the business to increase to between 1.5 million and 1.8 million customers.

Shares of the Bradford, West Yorkshire-based company were down 1 percent at 2,686 pence at 0912 GMT.