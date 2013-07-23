Provident Financial lifts first-half profit 7 percent

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Provident Financial reported a 7 percent increase in first half pretax profit, boosted by strong growth at Vanquis Bank which provides credit cards to those turned down by mainstream banks.

The company, which targets the estimated 10 million people in Britain who are likely to be refused credit by the main lenders, said it made a pretax profit before exceptional items of 76.5 million pounds ($117.6 million) in the first half of 2013. Profit at Vanquis Bank rose by over 70 percent.

“The group overall has performed in line with its internal plan in the first half of 2013 and expects to do so for the year as a whole,” said Chief Executive Peter Crook.