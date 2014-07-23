BRIEF-Provident Financial says H1 pretax profit rises 23 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 34.1 penceper share

* First half pre-tax profit before exceptional restructuring cost up 23.0% to £94.1m (2013: £76.5m)

* CCD’s profit before tax and exceptional items in first half of 2014 was up 2.5% to £37.0m

* Delinquency levels have run at record lows for business through first half of year

* FCA expects a further reduction in competition as a result of introduction of a rate cap from 2 january 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: