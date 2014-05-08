FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Provident Financial says on track to deliver good quality growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Provident Financial says on track to deliver good quality growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Chairman - confidence that group is on track to deliver good quality growth in 2014

* Vanquis Bank has continued to generate strong customer growth and margins in Q1

* CD is making excellent progress in repositioning home credit business

* Credit quality in both businesses is good and group’s funding position is strong

* Total funding capacity amounted to £608m

* Group’s committed debt facilities at 31 March 2014 provided headroom of £326m

* Tighter credit standards implemented during final quarter of 2013 have continued to restrict recruitment of more marginal customers into business

* Both Vanquis Bank and CCD have obtained written interim permissions related to fca regulation on consumer credit industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.