Proview Shenzhen asks China distributors to halt iPad sales

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Proview Technology (Shenzhen), which is engaged in a legal battle with Apple over the iPad trademark, has requested resellers and suppliers in China to stop selling the popular tablet PC after the U.S. technology giant launched the latest version of its iPad.

Proview Technology, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Proview International Holdings Ltd, in an open letter to China’s suppliers and resellers, urged them to immediately stop selling, storing and shipping the iPad products as of Thursday, citing a trademark infringement issue.