Insurer Provinzial NW owners to decide soon if to sell
December 4, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Insurer Provinzial NW owners to decide soon if to sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The owners of German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will decide very soon if and how the unit will be put up for sale, one of owners, the Westfalen-Lippe savings bank association, said on Tuesday.

The association said in a statement there was interest from the insurance sector for the unit, which is Germany’s second-biggest public sector insurer, but did not identify a bidder.

Sources told Reuters last week that Allianz is mulling a bid for the insurer. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)

