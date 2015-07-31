Proximus raises core profit outlook after after strong Q2

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Proximus raised its full-year core profit forecast on Friday, with a new target of 3 to 5 percent growth, after posting strong second-quarter results on the back of more new subscribers.

Core profit increased by 4.3 percent in the second quarter to 450 million euros ($492.6 million), above the 432 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group, which was called Belgacom until recently, said it expected to meet its 2015 core profit estimate a year earlier than expected.

“I believe that we will end the year 2015 with an underlying core revenue growth of around 2 percent and a group underlying EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent compared to 2014,” Chief Executive Dominique Leroy said in a statement.

The company had previously aimed for flat to slightly higher revenues and core profit this year.