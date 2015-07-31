FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proximus raises core profit outlook after after strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 31, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Proximus raises core profit outlook after after strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Proximus raised its full-year core profit forecast on Friday, with a new target of 3 to 5 percent growth, after posting strong second-quarter results on the back of more new subscribers.

Core profit increased by 4.3 percent in the second quarter to 450 million euros ($492.6 million), above the 432 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group, which was called Belgacom until recently, said it expected to meet its 2015 core profit estimate a year earlier than expected.

“I believe that we will end the year 2015 with an underlying core revenue growth of around 2 percent and a group underlying EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent compared to 2014,” Chief Executive Dominique Leroy said in a statement.

The company had previously aimed for flat to slightly higher revenues and core profit this year.

$1 = 0.9136 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.