#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Proximus keeps guidance after Q1 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Proximus on Wednesday said core profit in the first quarter grew 2.5 percent from last year and kept its outlook for a slight increase for the year as a whole.

Underlying core profit (EBITDA) grew 2.5 percent in the first quarter to 418 million euros ($480.0 million), in line with the 419 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group repeated its 2016 outlook for underlying revenues and core profit to grow slightly compared to 2015. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

