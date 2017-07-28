FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
July 28, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 minutes ago

International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Proximus, Belgium's largest telecoms company, reported slightly worse-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as income from its international business declined.

The company reported second quarter core profit adjusted for one-off items (EBITDA) up 0.4 percent at 464 million euros ($542.6 million), just below the 466 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said revenues from its consumer business increased, as it added customers to its digital TV and fixed internet services as well as mobile phone customers on a monthly contract.

Revenues in its international carrier business fell by 12.9 percent, as income from selling wholesale access to international phone calls declined in what Proximus called a competitive market.

Proximus repeated its 2017 full year outlook of nearly stable domestic revenue and slightly growing adjusted core profit. ($1 = 0.8551 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles)

