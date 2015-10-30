FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proximus ups 2015 profit forecast after strong Q3
October 30, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Proximus ups 2015 profit forecast after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Proximus on Friday raised its outlook for 2015 core profit (EBITDA), after it saw higher income from its TV and broadband services in the third quarter.

Core profit rose 3.3 percent in the third quarter to 447 million euros ($490.54 million), in line with a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The company, formerly known as Belgacom, said it expected core profit to grow between 4 and 5 percent in 2015, slightly more than the 3 to 5 percent guidance given previously.

Proximus, in which the Belgian state has a majority stake, repeated it would pay a total gross dividend of 1.50 euros for 2015 and 2016. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

