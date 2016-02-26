FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proximus guides for slight growth in 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 26, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Proximus guides for slight growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Proximus said on Friday it expected revenues and profit to grow slightly this year despite of price caps on using mobile phones abroad and slightly higher investments.

The company, majority owned by the Belgian state said it would spend 950 million euros on its network in 2016, up from 926 million euros last year.

For the group as a whole, core profit rose 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter to 414 million euros ($457.84 million), above the 407 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The market consensus currently forecasts core profit to increase by about 2 percent in 2016.

Proximus, which competes with mobile phone group Mobistar and cable operators such as Telenet, repeated it would pay out a total dividend of 1.50 euros, a commitment it has set for the period 2014 to 2016. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.