10 months ago
Belgium's Proximus ups 2016 outlook after strong third quarter
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

Belgium's Proximus ups 2016 outlook after strong third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Proximus increased its 2016 outlook on Friday, after a third quarter with core profit (EBITDA) above analysts' expectations.

Core profit rose 4.7 percent in the third quarter to 474 million euros ($516.80 million), above the 456 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The beat was caused by higher revenues in all of its domestic operations, with only its international carrier business performing below expectations.

Revenues rose 1.9 percent in its consumer business, where strong uptake in fixed broadband services and digital TV offset regulatory caps on using mobile phones abroad.

The group increased its 2016 core profit outlook to growth of between 3 and 4 percent from 'slight growth' previously. It kept its revenue guidance for 'slight growth' of revenues and capital expenses of about 950 million euros. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

