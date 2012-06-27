FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Pru CEO to chair ABI industry lobby
June 27, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

UK's Pru CEO to chair ABI industry lobby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of top British insurer Prudential, will take over as chairman of the Association of British Insurers next week, the ABI said on Wednesday.

Thiam, who in February warned that Prudential might quit its London base to avoid tough new European capital rules, will become ABI chairman on July 3, the lobby group said.

“Insurance is one of Britain’s business success stories and it continues to provide jobs, security and much of the long-term investment that drives economic growth,” Thiam said in a statement.

Thiam, who has been Prudential CEO since 2009 and led its failed $35 billion attempt to buy Asian rival AIA the following year, replaces outgoing ABI chairman Tim Breedon.

