Prudential says 30 pct of investors vote against executive pay
May 17, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Prudential says 30 pct of investors vote against executive pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Prudential said investors holding 30.33 percent of its stock voted against its remuneration report on Thursday, as the insurer became the latest British company to see a revolt over executive pay.

Chairman Harvey McGrath told the company’s annual general meeting in London that the “vast majority” of its large shareholders voted in favour of the proposal.

A growing number of investors in British companies have registered their disapproval of executive pay recently in a ‘shareholder spring’.

The chief executive of fellow insurer Aviva, Andrew Moss, stood down earlier this month after its shareholders voted against its remuneration report.

