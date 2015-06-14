Prudential stock could jump 11 percent over next year -Barron's

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A growing retirement business and a solid balance sheet could push shares of Prudential Financial Inc up 11 percent over the next year, according to a report by Barron’s on Sunday.

The second-largest life insurer in the U.S., Prudential has been growing its asset-management and retirement service offerings, Barron’s said. The company’s $2.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet should also help defer regulatory concerns that have been weighing on shares, the newspaper said.

Shares of Prudential are down 1.3 percent for the year to date and closed at $89.23 on Friday. (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Sandra Maler)